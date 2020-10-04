Sydney Gail EdwardsSibley - Funeral services for Sydney Gail Edwards will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Rev. Jeff Flenniken officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sibley, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Rose-Neath.Sydney was born November 21, 1991 in Minden, Louisiana and entered into rest October 2, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was owner/operator of K-9 Couture and president of the Webster Humane Society.Sydney was preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Edwards; grandmother, Wanda Carlisle, and uncle, Joey Edwards.She is survived by her mother, Monica G. Edwards of Minden; father, Robert L. Miller, Jr. and wife Christy of Heflin; grandparents, Michael and Patty Estess of Athens, Bob and Fonda Miller of Sibley, Benny and Jane Harris of Heflin; great-grandmother, Patsy Hedlund of Sibley; daughter, Vivian Claire Williams of Heflin; sisters Josie Spillers of Sibley, Kayla Miller of Athens; brother, Canon Spillers of Sibley and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Pallbearers will be Todd Hollenshead, Adam Hollenshead, Canon Spillers, Matt Miller, Aaron Miller, and Shawn Brunson.Honorary pallbearers will be David Woods, Phillip Harris, and Johnny Harris.