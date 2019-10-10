Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester Eugene Funk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvester Eugene Funk Obituary
Sylvester Eugene Funk

Shreveport - Mr. Sylvester Eugene Funk, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ochsner LSU Health, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:30 am with a vigil service beginning at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 12, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. A Mass will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Father Pike Thomas officiating. A graveside service will be held in St. Louis at a later date.

Mr. Funk was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and a resident of Shreveport, LA for thirty-seven years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Mr. Funk was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester George Funk; his mother, Emma Mary Funk; sister, Dorothy Marie Sanders; and daughter, Meredith Lynn Funk. He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Barbara Funk; daughter, Megan Kathleen Sprott (James); three sons, Christopher Alan Funk (Jeanne), Patrick Brian Funk (Elizabeth), and Steven Daniel Funk (Adrianne); thirteen grandchildren, Claire Funk, Andrew Funk, Daniel Funk, Katherine Funk, Conor Funk, Brendan Funk, Ronan Funk, Matthew Funk, Henry Funk, Isabel Funk, Emma Funk, Maason Sprott, and Marlee Sprott.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Abreo, the Nephrology Departments at Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Ochsner LSU Health, and the SICU at Ochsner LSU Health for their dedicated care.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the of Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
Download Now