Sylvia Ann Smith Eidson
Weatherford, TX - Sylvia Ann Smith Eidson, 83, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 following complications from pneumonia and a valiant two-year fight with lung cancer. Funeral services will be held at White's Funeral Home in Weatherford, Texas at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Following services, Sylvia will return home to be buried next to her parents at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Sylvia was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 27, 1935, the only child to Luther G. and Isabel Dominick Smith. She attended Byrd High School in Shreveport and maintained close friendships over the years with some special classmates. As a military wife to Air Force Maj. Frank D. Eidson, Sylvia and her family moved every two years until they finally settled down in Weatherford in 1972. Sylvia pursued many interests during her lifetime. She was an avid collector and had a passion for finding the perfect antique or folk art treasure to add to her collections. For several years, Sylvia and Frank operated the Victorian House Antique Shop in their big Victorian home on the hill on Palo Pinto Street. She loved to cook for her family and was famous for her spicy Louisiana gumbo. Sylvia had an unforgettable laugh and always loved a good joke. Although she outlived most of the group, she cherished the close friendships she made while playing in her Mah Jongg club for so many years. Sylvia will be remembered for her beautiful ivory skin, striking green eyes and dark hair. She was a devoted mother and wife and a loyal friend. Sylvia was a loving caregiver to her beloved mother who came to live with her during her elder years. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Frank D. Eidson; daughter, Sheri Gorman and husband, Rod, of Ft. Worth; daughter, Suzanne Pringle and husband, Ross, of Austin; son, Frank Darry Eidson, Jr. of Weatherford; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and doctors who enriched her life during her illness.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 30, 2019