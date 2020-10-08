1/
Sylvia Ginsburg
1923 - 2020
Sylvia Ginsburg

Shreveport - Sylvia passed away peacefully at the Delmar Gardens long term care facility in Overland Park, Kansas on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Sylvia was born Sylvia Rose Portnoy on October 23, 1923 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Florence Portnoy, a Russian immigrant.

She married Elliot Ginsburg which ended with Elliot's passing in 2003. Sylvia and Elliot moved to Shreveport in 1955, where she lived 54 years and were members of the Agudath Achim Synagogue. Sylvia was a loving and caring wife, mother and homemaker.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her mother and sister, Pearl Gaethe. She is survived by her daughter, Trudi Ginsburg Foster and husband, Mike; son, Michael Ginsburg; grandson, Christopher Foster and wife, Amy; granddaughter, Lisa Foster and great-granddaughter, Kaylen Foster.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
