1/1
Sylvia McMahen Dennis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia McMahen Dennis

Shreveport - A graveside service for Sylvia McMahen Dennis will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park in Magnolia, Arkansas. Officiating the service will be Associate Pastor Ronney Joe Webb.

Sylvia was born March 10, 1928 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late W.B. McMahen and Ona May Dumas and passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shreveport where she was a childcare worker for 30 years. She was also a caregiver to members of her family and did it with a loving heart. She was a faithful member of the Ruth Sunday school class.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Norma Taylor and brother, W.B. "Dub" McMahen, Jr. She is survived by her son, Daniel Mack Dennis and wife, Rebecca of Covington, Louisiana; daughters, Dorinda Dennis Mothershed and husband, Ronnie of Haughton, Louisiana and Denise Dennis Smith and husband, Bill of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Walter Merwin McMahen of Shreveport, Louisiana; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Children's Department of First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA 71106.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved