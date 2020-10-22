Sylvia McMahen DennisShreveport - A graveside service for Sylvia McMahen Dennis will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park in Magnolia, Arkansas. Officiating the service will be Associate Pastor Ronney Joe Webb.Sylvia was born March 10, 1928 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late W.B. McMahen and Ona May Dumas and passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shreveport where she was a childcare worker for 30 years. She was also a caregiver to members of her family and did it with a loving heart. She was a faithful member of the Ruth Sunday school class.She is preceded in death by her sister, Norma Taylor and brother, W.B. "Dub" McMahen, Jr. She is survived by her son, Daniel Mack Dennis and wife, Rebecca of Covington, Louisiana; daughters, Dorinda Dennis Mothershed and husband, Ronnie of Haughton, Louisiana and Denise Dennis Smith and husband, Bill of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, Walter Merwin McMahen of Shreveport, Louisiana; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.The family suggests memorials may be made to the Children's Department of First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA 71106.