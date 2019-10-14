|
Tami Jones Watkins
Shreveport - Tami Jones Watkins passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 60 after a brief illness.
Tami is predeceased by her parents, Maxie Payne Jones and Edward E. Jones. Tami is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband, Charles Wayne Watkins, of 44 years.
Tami is lovingly remembered by her daughters Sarah Watkins Carlisle (husband Shane), Kathryn Watkins Anderson (husband Logan) and Morgan Christine Watkins of Shreveport, LA; brother Dr. Donald C. Jones of Eugene, OR; sister Judy Jones Pittman of Kingwood, TX; granddaughters Chloe Elizabeth Carlisle, Ella Katherine Carlisle, Camille Margaret Anderson and Charlotte Jones Anderson all of Shreveport; and many friends and loved ones.
Tami was born in Shreveport, LA and worked as a nurse at Christus Highland for 38 years.
Tami enjoyed her annual trip to Charleston, SC (Folly Beach to be exact); playing with her dog, Buddy; and cooking and entertaining for holidays and her family's weekly Sunday lunch. Tami would never let anyone spend holiday meals alone, frequently setting an extra place for friends during family meals.
The visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home at 2500 Southside Drive Shreveport, LA 71118 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral service will also be at Rose-Neath Southside Drive on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 10am with Pastor Doyce Smith and Pastor Otis Moore officiating, and a burial service will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery West at 4000 Meriwether Road Shreveport, LA 71109. Pallbearers will be John Watson, Shawn Holloway, Zach Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert, Shane Carlisle and Logan Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of NWLA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019