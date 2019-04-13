|
Tamie Bryant Godfrey
Ruston - Tamie Bryant Godfrey, age 59, died peacefully at Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston, LA, on April 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home on Monday, April 15th at 11am. Dr. Pat Day of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport will be officiating the service.
Tamie was born on November 20, 1959, in Silverton, Oregon, before moving to North Louisiana and settling in Ruston, Louisiana. She worked as a nurse before retiring and enjoying her life on her home blueberry farm. She was the mother of three sons and found joy in traveling, being outdoors, and her family. She treasured family memories, and was an avid collector and giver of the items that held family sentiment, especially photographs.
Mrs. Godfrey was preceded in death by her parents, Robert R. Bryant and Elsie Boardwell Bryant, and her sister Marcie Bryant Bourgeois. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Colin Godfrey; three sons: Aaron Alexander Storer and wife Amanda and their children Asher, Abram, and Audrey; Andrew Bryant Storer and wife Lily and their children Maxwell, Oliver, and Eliza; and Ceylon Godfrey and his girlfriend Ashley Avery; sisters, Tracy Bryant, Gail Salinas and husband Joe, Kim Lowes and husband Mark, Jane Wold and husband Rick; mother-in-law Cora Godfrey; great-nephew Dustin Devors and his fiancée Samantha Slaton; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
