Tammy Christine Martwick



Haughton - Tammy Christine Martwick, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020, at the age of 61. Tammy was born in Haughton on November 21, 1958 to Lloyd, Sr. and Claudia Canterbury.



Tammy will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jason Martwick; son Brent Martwick and wife Carmen; daughter Heather Kenney and husband Rob; son Jerod Jessup and wife Stephanie; significant other of 30+ years, Mike Jessup; grandchildren Alexis, Eva, Riley, Eli, Cole, Allie, Thea and Jack; siblings Bertie Rose, Ann, Sandra, Cheryl, Stew, Kevin, Annette, Kim and Shane and numerous other family members.



She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Claudia and Virginia, and brother, Lloyd Jr.



Tammy will be remembered for her twinkling blue eyes, infectious smile, kind heart and fun-loving personality. Most of all, she loved and was so proud of her children and grandchildren, who will sorely miss her.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, from 2:00-5:00 pm at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store