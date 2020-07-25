1/1
Tammy Christine Martwick
1958 - 2020
Tammy Christine Martwick

Haughton - Tammy Christine Martwick, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020, at the age of 61. Tammy was born in Haughton on November 21, 1958 to Lloyd, Sr. and Claudia Canterbury.

Tammy will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jason Martwick; son Brent Martwick and wife Carmen; daughter Heather Kenney and husband Rob; son Jerod Jessup and wife Stephanie; significant other of 30+ years, Mike Jessup; grandchildren Alexis, Eva, Riley, Eli, Cole, Allie, Thea and Jack; siblings Bertie Rose, Ann, Sandra, Cheryl, Stew, Kevin, Annette, Kim and Shane and numerous other family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Claudia and Virginia, and brother, Lloyd Jr.

Tammy will be remembered for her twinkling blue eyes, infectious smile, kind heart and fun-loving personality. Most of all, she loved and was so proud of her children and grandchildren, who will sorely miss her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, from 2:00-5:00 pm at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport.




Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Parks
