|
|
Tammy Linn Stephens-Parker
Tammy Linn Stephens-Parker, February 14th, 1961 to April 26th 2020, was born in Shreveport, LA. She grew up in Doyline, LA and graduated Doyline High School in 1979. For a brief period, she lived in the New Orleans area and later in Los Angeles, CA. She then returned to Shreveport, LA where she spent 28 years working at the Shreveport Eye Clinic as the Lead Certified Ophthalmic Technician. Tammy's work was extremely important to her. When she began her career, Dr. Texada "took her under his wing" and helped her become certified. She later began working with Dr. Carole Clemons, who became her mentor and friend. The Shreveport Eye Clinic was her second family.
Tammy was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast. She loved to participate in what she called "Wind Therapy". Being able to ride her Harley helped Tammy navigate through many obstacles in her life. Through her membership in the local HOG chapter, she was able to share her passion with like-minds. She was also an animal lover and supporter of animal rescue. Another one of Tammy's greatest joys was to cook for her family and friends. Her peach cobbler was a crowd-pleaser!
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Travis Stephens and Janice Traylor Stephens; her grandparents, Buster and Nada Lou Traylor, Norman (Pappy) and Linnie Lamar, Travis and Helena Stephens. She was survived by her wife, Karen Diane Parker and her wife's parents Darwin and Connie Parker; her brothers, Clay Stephens and wife Robin, Gregg Stephens and wife Pam and Mark Stephens; her nephews, Robert Stephens and wife Natalie, Colt Taylor; her nieces, Brittany Hickingbottom, husband Mo and daughter Bailey Lane Hale, Jody Taylor, Leah Jo Stephens and a whole host of cousins, family, friends, co-workers who felt like family, and patients.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020