Tammy M. Hancock WeltzOil City - Tammy M. Hancock Weltz, 61 of Oil City, LA passed away on August 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Bill Treadway. Burial will follow at Gary Cemetery in Gary, Texas. There will be a time of visitation from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 20th at the funeral home.Tammy was born on August 25, 1958 in Vivian, LA to Herbert and Paula Hancock. She lived most of her life in Oil City and was a member of Ferry Lake Baptist Church. She loved to read, watch TV and go shopping. She was a wonderful mother, and wife and a very good cook. Her children were her life. She always went above and beyond and there was no stopping her determination. She was a complete daddy's girl.She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Hancock. She is survived by her husband, Brian Weltz of Oil City, LA, her mother Paula Hancock of Oil City, LA, her 3 children, Brandon Moore and wife Amy of Stonewall, LA, Lyndi Puckett and husband Kirk of Plano, TX, and Kamarie Childs and husband Lex of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by her 2 brothers, Johnny Hancock and wife Merry of Washington D.C. and Tony Hancock and wife Dindy of Bloomburg, TX, and 5 grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Kirk Puckett, Lex Childs, Clay Reeves, Gilles Boivin, James Peace, and Cale Byargeon.