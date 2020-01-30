|
Ted Harley Siegel
Nashua, NH - Ted Harley Siegel was born on February 4, 1948 in Shreveport, Louisiana and died on January 19, 2020 in Nashua, New Hampshire following a lengthy illness. He was a 1965 graduate of C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport and obtained a BS degree from Centenary College of Louisiana, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Ted followed his father into the retail business and had a progressive career leading to senior executive positions in a number of retail store chains throughout the country, including Dallas, San Francisco and the Boston area. He had a marvelous sense of humor, and his family and friends loved to hear him share stories of his experiences in the high-end department stores in which he worked.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and David Siegel, and his sister Joan Siegel Roper. Left to cherish his memory are Rita Siegel of Milford, New Hampshire, his beloved wife of almost 20 years, son, David Brent Siegel of Shreveport, stepsons, Jeffrey Agnew, Jr. of Milford, New Hampshire and Jason Agnew of Boston, Massachusetts, sister Joyce Siegel Pickering and husband Bob of Dallas, Texas and twin sister Marilyn Siegel Kirkland and husband Jim of Shreveport, along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Ted loved baseball and was an outstanding left-handed pitcher in his younger years. He inherited his love of golf from his father, and they spent many wonderful Sunday afternoons playing together in his youth. Ted was an avid LSU fan, who enjoyed cheering for the Tigers. He loved nothing more than manning the grill to feed large groups of family and friends. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his warmth and intelligence. Ted was a true Southern gentleman - a kind and caring friend and mentor to many.
A Celebration of Ted's life was held on January 25 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in North Andover, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary College, 2911 Centenary Boulevard, Shreveport, LA 71104 or CE Byrd Alumni Association, 3201 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104.
