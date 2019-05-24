|
Teresa Ann Howard
Shreveport - Teresa (Terry) Ann Howard, 57, was born February 4, 1962. She went to Heaven on May 20, 2019. Terry is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gilbert (Gil) Howard; daughter, Wendy Howard Cline and husband David; granddaughters, Tarah and Elizabeth Cline; parents, Anna Davenport and Oliver Baggett; stepfather, Danny Davenport and wife Charlotte; her puppy, Ms. Lily; and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with Rev. Roy Garcia officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
A special thanks to Dr. Fredrick White, Dr. Walker May, and the staff of Grace Hospice, especially her nurse Brandy.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 24, 2019