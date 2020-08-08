1/1
Terry Edmund Edwards
Terry Edmund Edwards

Couchatta - Terry Edmund Edwards, IFAS, GAA, a native of Couchatta, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge for 55 years, passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a graduate of Bossier High School, Bossier City and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. After graduating from college he moved to Baton Rouge where he worked as the Assistant Commissioner of Elections of Louisiana later becoming an awarded Real Estate Appraiser.

Terry was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8601, an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, and participated in prison ministry. He was also a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre.

An avid outdoorsman, Terry enjoyed his frequent trips to his farm in Mississippi where he regularly entertained family and friends with his unique humor and loving fellowship. It was known to be his special place where he could hunt and fish with loved ones and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be his sons William T. Edwards and Justin M. Edwards. His grandson Calob A. Edwards, and lifelong friends Eddie J. Lambert, Richard A. Watts, and Foster L. Campbell II. Honorary pallbearers are Todd Wilson, Paul L.Gowland, Joseph J. Cefalu, Jr., Michael H. Montgomery, MD, Charles Gowland, Jr., Bobby Hall, Jason W. Guillory and Brad D. Vavasseur.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy G. Edwards, his sons William T. Edwards and wife, Tiffany and Justin M. Edwards and wife Courtney. Four grandchildren, Calob, Ashlyn, Mary Charlotte,Terry and nephew, John Todd Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peggy H. And Thadius Edwards and his sister, Tommye F. Thomas.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 6:00 to 9:00pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 11, 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge. Internment will follow at Hand Cemetery, Coushatta, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Northwestern State University Foundation, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA. 71497 www.nsula.edu, (318) 357-4414.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge.




Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
AUG
10
Rosary
07:30 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
My condolences to the Edwards and Gowland family members. Especially to his wonderful wife, Judy. I only had the pleasure of meeting Terry a few times but it felt like I knew him forever. He was very kind and could talk on just about any subject. He was fun and made you feel comfortable in his presence. May God accept Terry with open arms.
Louis Congemi
Friend
August 8, 2020
There are no words to say to describe this truly wonderful man.... Kind, loving, compassionate, are only a few. He will be fondly spoken of as long as we are alive.
Debby Nuccio
Family
August 8, 2020
My Bossier classmate, my neighbor and my friend. Rest In Peace. Keep’em laughing.
Jim Coleman
Classmate
August 8, 2020
Your life here has been well done....Now you get to go to your heavenly life...Rest in peace my brother....I will see you again soon !!
Larry Botzong
Classmate
August 8, 2020
Larry Botzong
Classmate
