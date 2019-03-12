Resources
Shreveport - Terry Lee, 47 of Shreveport, was tragically taken from us on March 03, 2019. Born December 02, 1971 he was proceeded in death by his parents Naoma & Ellis Lee. He is survived by his wife Marie Lee, his daughter Teri Elizabeth Lee, stepchildren, Michelle & Joseph Woodson, Haley & Jeremy Borja, Felicia Whitt and Zachary McClain. Grandchildren, Brayden, Sopheya, Daniel, Raylee, Rayonna, Raelyn, and Larissa. His sister, Glenda Lee Honeycutt. Brothers, Dewayne & Pam, Mickey & Francis, & Stevie Lee. A memorial for Terry will be held March 16, 2019 @2pm @ Mansfield Rd Baptist Church 9965 Mansfield Rd Keithville.

#justiceforterrylee

#endgunviolence
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 12, 2019
