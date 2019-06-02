|
Terry Stephen Greer
- - Terry Stephen Greer passed away on his beloved family farm at the age of 65. He left this world just as he lived it - on his own terms, dramatically, and with a bit of mystery - and so, just as he always said he would.
Terry was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Jacqueline Terry Greer and later adopted by his stepfather Joe Linton Greer. Terry was an immensely funny, creative, and wild man. Everyone would know he was around by his loud, unique laugh or the way he would yell curses about the most mundane stories. He was close to his grandparents, Roy and Mary "Sweet" Terry, and grew up adventuring on the farm with his grandfather which created a deep love for his land, animals, and the outdoors. He was a skillful artist and made a living as a master carpenter, eventually building a home for his family. He was a foodie before the term was popular and was an excellent cook. He also raised a lot of hell. He played the drums and always cranked up 70's rock n' roll. He was hit by a car, put in military school, and hitch-hiked from Louisiana to California. He married several times, crashed a motorcycle, collected guns, hated doctors, and loved booze. On his favorite mornings he watched the wildlife in his back field as the sun rose. He taught his daughters to dance to loud music, never take themselves too seriously, and never tolerate people who only want knock you down. He lived on the edge of the rules, fought inner demons, and loved as much as his big heart would allow until his death. If you ever met him, you would not forget. His wisdom and unique spirit will be deeply missed.
Terry is survived by his two daughters, Sarah Greer and Hannah Cook, and his sister, Laura Greer Cronin. A private memorial reception will be held in Shreveport on Sat., June 8th. Please contact Sarah at [email protected] for details.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 2, 2019