Terry W. Bass
Terry W. Bass

Bossier City - Terry W. Bass went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. Terry was born on September 28, 1943 in Shreveport to Cecil and Ada Mae Bass of Bossier City. Terry enlisted in the Marines (where he received a purple heart) after graduation from Bossier High School. He and his wife Bobbie retired from the Army and enjoyed golf at Northwood Hills and Sunday School at Trinity Heights.

Terry is preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Bobbie Bass, his parents and sisters, Kay Swope, Judy Taylor and Cecil Thompson. Terry is survived by his children Frank Halbur (Shelia), Pat Faulkinberry (Albert), and Fred Halbur (Diana); grandchildren, Trichel Binderim (Jay), Todd Faulkinberry (Shannon), Tiffany Morehead (GK), Amber Cavallo (Johnathon); and six great-grandchildren, Jayde, Jack, Jude, Ella, Colton, and Miller. He is also survived by sisters Sandra Roe, Mary Cascio (Louis), Ollie Bryan, Sheree Pulley; and brothers, Dean Bass and Mark Bass (Vicki).

A Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 AM at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville on November 16, 2020 with full military honors officiated by Darrell Robertson of Trinity Heights Baptist Church.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
