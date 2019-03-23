|
Terry Wayne McCraw
Shreveport - Terry Wayne McCraw was born November 21, 1960 in Shreveport, LA, the youngest of three children to Robert Earl "Bo" McCraw and Jo Ann Baxley McCraw, and passed away on March 19, 2019 following a sudden illness.
Known for his heartwarming smile and wonderful sense of humor, Terry thoroughly loved sharing laughter with his family and numerous friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his father and by his brother Kenneth Earl McCraw, and is survived by his mother, sister: Janet McCraw Pickett (Doug), sons: Robert McCraw and Cody McCraw, daughter: Jenny McCraw Davidson (Shawn), grandchildren: Tristan and Samuel Davidson, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
At the time of his passing, Terry was employed with Martin Specialty Coatings Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019