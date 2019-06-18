|
Thelma Carter
Shreveport - Born on August 24, 1925 in Calvert, Alabama, Thelma Richards Carter, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Thelma resided in Panama City, Florida for many years and was a loyal employee of Gibson Brothers where she worked in retail management. In 1978, she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to be with her children and grandchildren.
Thelma was a faithful member of the First Pentecostal Church of Bossier City, now known as Pentecostals of Bossier City. If she was not spending time with family or participating in church functions, Thelma could be found fishing or utilizing her artistic skills making ceramics to give away to loved ones.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents Lilly Killem and Ernest Richards as well as by siblings Bertha Gilmore Garrett, Frances (Fannie) Richard s Latham, Ernest Richards, Jr., Charlie and Clarence Gilmore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roland Carter, who she married on her 16th birthday. They were married for over 50 years. She is survived by her children, Jewel (Judy) Carter Bell and husband Thomas of Shreveport, Louisiana and William Roland Carter, Jr (Billy) and wife Dena Blount Carter of Panama City, Florida. Surviving grandchildren are Jana Bell Guillotte and husband Sean (Bossier City, LA), Julian Shane Bell and wife Dana Smith Bell (Shreveport, LA), Aliese Carter Haraughty and husband Ira (Panama City, FL), Jason Alan Carter and wife Monica (Panama City, FL) and Brenda Bell Zimmermann and husband James (Wylie, TX). She is also survived by great grandchildren Dailey Joy and Thomas Jadyn Foster, Madalyn Marie, Julian Blake and Addison Claire Bell, and Jace Alan, Hunter Aden Carter and James Carson Zimmermann as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Centuries Memorial on Mansfield Road in Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow. Visitation will take place Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm. Rev. Jerry Dean and Rev. Ryan Dean will officiate the service. Honorary speakers are Rev. Wilfred Carter, Rev. Troy Shurte and Rev Alan Crabtree.
Pallbearers are great grandsons Thomas Jadyn Foster, Julian Blake Bell and James Carson Zimmermann, and nephews Jerry Carter, Ross Carter and Freddie Carter. Honorary Pallbearers are Cline Blount, John Evans, Richard Smith and William (Bill) Farrow.
The family wishes to extend special gratitude to the staff at The Glen, especially Betty, Loretta, Josh and Kaitlin and to close friend Tammy McGee for her love and support.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 18, 2019