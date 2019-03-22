Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Resources
Theodore Leggitt Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore Leggitt Jr.

Shreveport - A Celebration of Life service for Theodore "Ted" Holman Leggitt, Jr., 80, will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Honoring Ted as pallbearers will be his grandsons and his nephews. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Craw Gator Dive Club.

Ted was born on September 14, 1938 in Epps, LA and he passed away on March 19, 2019 at his home in Shreveport, LA. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. He worked for the Caddo Parish School Board as a purchasing agent before retiring and then began working at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home at the end of his life. Ted enjoyed spending time outdoors. His hobbies included boating, hunting, and scuba diving. Ted also loved dancing. His favorite times were spent with his family and friends, always with a smile or funny joke. He truly will be missed by all who knew him and his sense of humor and loved him.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Holman and Reba Leggitt; and by his sisters, Mona and Regina.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Catherine; his daughter, Lyla Fraga (Gus); his son, Joey Johnson (Lisa); his son, Bobby Johnson (Patty); his grandchildren, Jeremy, Karlie, Jarrod, Kaylee, and Hayden; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 22, 2019
