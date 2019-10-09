Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
1 Pine Swamp Rd.
Ipswich, LA
Theresa Lambert Beauregard Halle


1922 - 2019
Theresa Lambert Beauregard Halle Obituary
Theresa Lambert Beauregard Halle

Ipswich, MA - Age 96, formerly of Ipswich, MA, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. Born on June 10, 1922 to Rosa and Louis Lambert in Salem, MA, she graduated from Ste. Chretienne Academy in Salem and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Lowell, MA. In 1945, she married Paul Henry Beauregard while he was in the Navy; they had three sons, Ronald, Andrew and Richard. Following Beauregard's death in 1972, she married Joseph Gaston (Gus) Halle, a retired air traffic controller and former Air Force pilot, also from Salem. Following the death of her second husband to cancer in 2006, she moved to Shreveport, LA to be close to her son Richard and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Philip Lambert, sister Annette Lambert Quellette, husbands Paul H. Beauregard and Joseph G. Halle, and sons Andrew, Richard and Ronald Beauregard. Left to cherish her memory are daughters-in-law Cathy Beckwith Beauregard, Shreveport, LA; Agnes Beauregard, Sealy, TX; and the loves of her life, granddaughters Heather (Michael) Beauregard Stagg, Radcliff, KY; Sarah (Carl) Beauregard Blyler and Amanda (Dustin) Beauregard Barrett, both of Shreveport, LA; Jennifer (Dean) Mims Wheeler, Little Rock, AR; great-grandchildren Alexis, Ethan, Gavin, Landon, Leela, Orrin and Karly; great-great granddaughter Rose Stagg and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

ARRANGEMENTS: A Celebration Funeral Mass will be held Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 1 Pine Swamp Rd., Ipswich, with burial at Cowles Memorial Cemetery, 29 Farm Town Road, Ipswich, MA. Memorials may be made to Providence House, www.theprovidencehouse.com, 814 Cotton St, Shreveport, LA 71101, or , ,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
