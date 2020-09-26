Thomas Alvin (TAP) Pounds
Allen, TX - Thomas Alvin (TAP) Pounds age 94, died September 21, 2020, at Allen, Texas. He was born May 3, 1926, Nash, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He retired after 40 years employment with Southwestern Electric Power Company (AEP) as an Electrical Engineer and Superintendent, Transmission and Substation Construction. After graduating Texas Senior High, Texarkana, TX, he enlisted in the US Navy, 1944 and served in the south Pacific during the Second World War.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, McKinney, TX, and proudly served as deacon and church leader at Highland Park Baptist Church, Texarkana, Willow Point Baptist Church, Shreveport, LA and First Baptist Church, Oxford, MS.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Sue Pounds, and his children Stanley Pounds and wife Kathy of Allen, TX, daughter Carolyn S. Williams of McKinney, TX, Bradley Pounds and wife Tricia Pounds of St. Louis, MO, and Phillip Pounds and wife Laurie Pounds of Isle of Palm, SC., six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Chapelwood Cemetery, Nash, TX, at a future date. Register online at chapelwoodfuneralhome.com