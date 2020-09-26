1/1
Thomas Alvin (Tap) Pounds
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Alvin (TAP) Pounds

Allen, TX - Thomas Alvin (TAP) Pounds age 94, died September 21, 2020, at Allen, Texas. He was born May 3, 1926, Nash, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

He retired after 40 years employment with Southwestern Electric Power Company (AEP) as an Electrical Engineer and Superintendent, Transmission and Substation Construction. After graduating Texas Senior High, Texarkana, TX, he enlisted in the US Navy, 1944 and served in the south Pacific during the Second World War.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, McKinney, TX, and proudly served as deacon and church leader at Highland Park Baptist Church, Texarkana, Willow Point Baptist Church, Shreveport, LA and First Baptist Church, Oxford, MS.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Sue Pounds, and his children Stanley Pounds and wife Kathy of Allen, TX, daughter Carolyn S. Williams of McKinney, TX, Bradley Pounds and wife Tricia Pounds of St. Louis, MO, and Phillip Pounds and wife Laurie Pounds of Isle of Palm, SC., six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Chapelwood Cemetery, Nash, TX, at a future date. Register online at chapelwoodfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Texarkana Funeral Home
3515 TEXAS BLVD
Texarkana, TX 75503
903-838-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Texarkana Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 26, 2020
September 26, 2020
September 26, 2020
September 25, 2020
Stan and family...I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your father. Praying for your peace and comfort. Sincerely, Mary Ellen Perkins Johnson
Mary Johnson
Friend
September 25, 2020
I worked with Tap at SWEPCO back in the 50’s. He was a great guy as well as a good engineer. He and I Put together a map on the wall Displaying all the lines and switches Of the system. Tap was always patient and easy to work with. God bless. May he rest in peace.
Robert Hay
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved