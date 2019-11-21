|
Thomas Brantley
Ruston - Thomas Eugene Brantley, 90, of Ruston, Louisiana passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1929 in Homer, Louisiana but spent over sixty years of his life as a resident of Ruston, Louisiana. The family will celebrate his life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and service to follow at 10:00 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Burnelle Brantley; his parents, Perry and Willie Brantley; brothers, Van, Billy, and James Benton; and, sister Blanche. He is survived by his son Dr. Thomas L. Brantley and wife Paulette of Thibodaux, LA; son Richard G. Brantley and wife Rebecca of Shreveport, LA; son William B. Brantley and wife Kelly of Ruston, LA; and son James E. Brantley and wife Jennifer of Bossier City, LA. Left to cherish his memory are grandchildren Sara Brantley of Dallas, TX; Madeline Brantley of Alexandria, LA; Wes Brantley and wife Sarah of Shreveport, LA; Malinda Brantley of Austin, TX; Lee Brantley of Baton Rouge, LA; Raphael Semmes and wife Lauren of Bossier City, LA; Obadiah Semmes of Baton Rouge, LA; Stephen Irby and Kenneth Irby of Bossier City, LA.
In 1951, Mr. Brantley graduated from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Business. Following college he served in the military in both active and reserve duty attaining the rank of Major in the United States Air Force.
His professional life consisted of a long and fulfilling career with T. L. James & Company, Inc. serving in numerous financial and administrative roles. His relationship with many of his close company colleagues did not end with his retirement in 1994 as the James Retiree Coffee Group met on a regular basis for lively discussions.
He and his wife, Burnelle, traveled widely throughout the United States and abroad to such countries as Germany, England, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada. A favorite destination for them was Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada.
Mr. Brantley was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Ruston. As a former college football player, he enjoyed staying active in such sports as golfing, fishing and hunting.
Donations in his memory may be made to a .
The family would like to express its appreciation to the staff of the Russ Place, the Arbor/Terrace, and the Audubon for their care in recent years and to his special friends who continued to delight him with frequent visit.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019