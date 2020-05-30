Thomas Edward Meeks



Shreveport - Thomas Edward Meeks, age 74, passed away on May 28, 2020 peacefully in his home with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. Tommy was born in Rome, Georgia on July 27 1945. He proudly served as a Marine and had a long productive career for General Motors for 43 years.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sheila; daughter, Megan McCarty (Pat) and children Taylor, Hunter and Claire; son, Adam Meeks; son, Dawson; daughter, Jessica Roberts (Stephan) children Cameron, Caleb, Cailyn and Caydence.



Tommy was a devoted husband and father. Tommy's pride and joy were his 8 grandchildren and he was their biggest fan! His infectious cheer could be heard throughout the many stadiums and fields where he spent many days.



Tommy had a contagious smile and loved to make people laugh.









