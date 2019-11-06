|
|
Thomas Ellington Lewis
Please join us in a celebration of life for Thomas Ellington Lewis on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Memorial Chapel at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. with a Celebration Service conducted by Dr. Tom Harrison at 10:00 a.m. Tom was born on July 13, 1938, in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away on October 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Bob Burleson.
Tom is survived by his wife, Martha-anne Lewis, brother Howell M. and Alice Lewis, sister-in-laws Katy Wallace and Joy McArthur, daughter Rebecca and Smokey James, son James and Lisa Lewis, and daughter Amanda and Chris Kairschner. His grandchildren are Jeremiah and Katie Burleson, Elizabeth and Bryn Ollendike, Julie Burleson, Sara Lewis, Ellie, Jackson, Pierce, and Cabbott Kairschner. Great-grandchildren are Lucas, Annabelle, and Logan Burleson, and Norah and Violet Ollendike as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The Fair Park Indians and Northwestern State Demons continued to hold a special place in Tom's heart after he graduated college in 1960. During his early career, Tom served in the Army and left as a Captain in 1969. He was employed by the Caddo Sheriff's Office, Bewley's Furniture Store, and The Juvenile Court for Caddo Parish before retiring as Chief Probation Officer in 1998.
Playing golf with his buddies, walking his dogs, making his weekly trips to Wal-Mart and Sam's, and visiting with his friends from school, Cypress Baptist, First Bossier, and Broadmoor Baptist were just a few of the pleasures Tom had in life. Memories were made getting together for family dinners, cheering on grandchildren in ball games and swim meets, and sharing his never ending wisdom with his children and grandchildren
Dad was larger than life, and we will miss him tremendously. Dad left us with the knowledge and assurance that we will see him in Heaven one day. What a tremendous legacy and gift to leave your family! Thank you Dad!
The family extends our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Leslie J. Sewell, Dr. Kevin C. Marler, Dr. Nahir K. Patel, Dr. Boshra F. Louka, Dr. David P. Hamm, and their staffs, as well as the Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier City Fire Department. Last and most importantly, we want to thank Martha-anne for allowing our dad to be at home as much as possible during this time. He was truly dependent on her love, care, devotion, and companionship. We will miss hearing his voice call out, "Martha-anne, Martha-anne, Martha-anne".
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019