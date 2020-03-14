Services
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
(936) 756-2126
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Home
Shreveport, LA
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Forest Park West Cemetery
Shreveport, LA
Resources
Thomas F. Eberhardt Obituary
Thomas F Eberhardt

Thomas Frank Eberhardt, born on April 23, 1937, passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 82

He was a very hard working family man and enjoyed being with his family making memories. Tom retired from AT &T, and served in the air force. He loved riding his golf cart around the lake, playing pickle ball and eating out. Anyone who met him loved him. He was a gentle spirit. He will be missed greatly by friends and family.

He is survived by his companion Georgette Mackey, son Steven Wayne Eberhardt and fiancé Sandy Slaid, daughter Debbie Eberhardt Mitchell and spouse Eric Mitchell, daughter Dee Eberhardt Johnston and spouse Ronnie Johnston, grandchildren Shelley Terry Ristau , Cody Grappe and spouse Sadie Grappe, Ashlyn Grappe . great grandchild , Ethan Ristau. Sister's Janet Eberhardt Failla, Lois Eberhardt Viglione, Sharon Eberhardt Vlader and Lori Eberhardt Cantino and many neices and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

There will be a second visitation at Rose Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Interment will be held at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana at 11:30am following visitation at Rose Neath Funeral Home.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
