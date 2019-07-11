Thomas Ford "Papa" Gibson



Shreveport - Thomas Ford Gibson, age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 24, 2019. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 18,1939, he was residing in Douglasville, Georgia at the time of his death.



Ford was predeceased by his parents, Hazel Ford Gibson and Clarence Guy Gibson; his brother, Clyde Kendrick Gibson; and his great niece, Catherine Elizabeth Gibson.



Ford attended C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, graduated from the University of Arkansas with a BS in Physics, and later earned an MBA from Centenary College. After college, Ford served as a forward observer in the Army 1st Cavalry Division, stationed in Korea. He later became a weapons officer and Co-Pilot for the OV-1 Mohawk airplane. Ford attained the rank of Captain and served in the Army Reserve.



Ford worked in the home building and renovation industries in Louisiana with his father, Clarence Gibson. Together they built many houses in the surrounding areas. Later Ford founded Gibson Consulting LLC and Gibco Environmental LLC, two report writing companies.



Church was an important part of Ford's life. As on ordained deacon, he served both First Baptist Church and Broadmoor Baptist Church of Shreveport. He was later a member of First Presbyterian Church of Villa Rica, Georgia. As a board member at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, he found rewarding work in partnering to help people in need.



Ford was active in business. He was elected to serve as President of the Louisiana Homebuilder's Association; served two 5-year governor-appointed terms as a commissioner on the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency; served 5 years on the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals.



Ford is survived by his loving wife, the former Rebecca (Becky) Jane Harris, to whom he was married to for fifty-four years. They enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, and spending time with their eight grandchildren.



Ford is survived by his three children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Cynthia Gibson Bullard, Matthew Gerald Bullard, Sydney Claire and Ella Elizabeth Bullard; Dr. Michael Ford Gibson, Dr. Anna Clark Gibson, Rebecca Sophia, Zoey Grace and Clark Michael Gibson; LTC John Galloway Gibson, Randie Bills Gibson, Grant Galloway, Griffin Gordon and Gabriel Grey Gibson. He is also survived by many relatives: Clyde Kendrick Gibson,Jr. and James Ford, William Hunter and Benjamin Robert Gibson; Clayton Daniel Gibson; Gwen Gibson, Sally Gibson, Kristin Wall, Steve and Susan Hadley, Don and Judy Garrett, Jeff and Shannon Garrett, Steve and Jennifer Bethel, Bryan and Kena Garrett, Bill and Mindy Silk, Andrew and Laun Silk, Bryson Silk, and family friend, Lessie Brown.



Ford loved running and people. Even in his later years he was still handing out his business card with his signature verse Jeremiah 29:11 on the back, asking people how he could pray for them. His desk was full of cards with prayer requests written down, and he would faithfully pray for those requests. His faith was the cornerstone of his life.



We will miss his smile, his humor, his love of coffee and cookies, how he chased the grandchildren, and most of all his love for home.



His family would like to thank the caregivers who gave him so much love and kindness. We thank Visiting Angels and Heaven-Sent Helpers: Kingsley, Ron, Thezika, Deborah, Nana, Love, Cynthia, Lucinda, Jacqueline, and Donna. They made his last days on earth more pleasant.



Those wishing to make memorials can consider the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission (www.sbrescuemission.com) or a .



A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm on Sunday, July 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, Villa Rica, Georgia. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11am with funeral services beginning at 11am on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Osborn Funeral Home, Shreveport, Louisiana. Committal of Ashes will follow at Forest Park Cemetery. Praise be to God our Father and Jesus Christ His Son. Published in Shreveport Times from July 11 to July 14, 2019