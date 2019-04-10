|
|
Thomas Frank Baldwin
Shreveport, LA - Memorial services for Thomas Frank Baldwin, 89, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport, LA with Pastor Mark Goins officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church at 1204 Crabapple Dr. in Shreveport, LA 71118. For full obituary, visit www.rose-neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019