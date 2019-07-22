Services
Boone Funeral Home - Shreveport Chapel
3903 Meriwether Road
Shreveport, LA 71109
(318) 688-5509
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Western Hills Baptist Church
4153 Pines Rd
Shreveport, LA

Thomas J. Wimberly Obituary
Thomas J. Wimberly

Stonewall - A memorial service honoring the life of Thomas J. Wimberly will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July, 24, 2019 at Western Hills Baptist Church, 4153 Pines Rd, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Pastor Joey Ketchum.

Thomas "Tommy" Wimberly, a resident of Stonewall, La, was born in Many, LA on November 27, 1948 to Cynthia Lee Young. He passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He worked for the Coca-Cola bottling company for over 20 years and was known by many as, "The Coke Man". Tommy never met a stranger and was loved by many.

Mr. Wimberly was preceded in death by his wife Genevia Crumpton, mother Cynthia Young, brother Johnny Ware, and sister Billie Jean Conner.

Tommy Wimberly is survived by his daughters Mindy Wimberly Pasquier and spouse Brian, Dana Wimberly Woodfin, and step-daughter Tamara Crumpton; sisters Judy Wimberly, Rose Ingle, and Carolyn Bennett; grandchildren, Lauren Howell, Cole Pasquier, Ashley Woodfin, and Caleb Woodfin; mother of his daughters, Donna Blue Glass, and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved as his own.

The family extends special thanks to Highland Place Rehab and the ER and MICU staff at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, LA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Shreveport Times from July 22 to July 24, 2019
