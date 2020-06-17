Thomas Julius PageThomas was born June 10, 1944 in Shreveport to Julius Guin and Margie Faye Cassel Page. Sadly, Thomas entered into his eternal life on March 19, 2020 with his family by his side.Thomas proudly joined the Air Force to defend his country during Vietnam. He spent most of his working years employed with General Motors, and retired April 2009.Preceding Thomas in death were his grandparents, Norman and Margie Cassil and Frank and Lilly Page. He is survived by wife, JoAnne Maxwell Page; daughter, Ashley Parker; grandchild, Jackson Page; and other family members and friends.A memorial service for Thomas will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Cemetery requires masks.