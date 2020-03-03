|
Thomas K. Milam
Bossier City - On March 1, 2020, the Bossier City metro area suffered a loss that will affect many people. Tom Milam (owner of Milam Kars) sped off in a classic car, rushing off to be with our Heavenly Father as well as his family members who made this trip before him. Tom, as his friends called him, was born in Blanch, NC. His father was a local tobacco farmer. His family was very poor growing up, and so at the ripe old age of 17, he quit high school and joined the United States Air Force, where he would spend his next 22 + years. During that time, he received his GED and actually entered college. It was during his service at Loring AFB in Maine, that he met the love of his life; his wife Shirley Abbot, a singer and performer from Canada. During his service, Tom and his family traveled North & South as well as East & West having served his country in Maine, Georgia, Washington, Arkansas, South Dakota, as well as Thailand/Vietnam, before finally retiring here at Barksdale AFB as a Msgt. Mr. Milam served his country well in the Missile Maintenance Squadron, even to the point of setting up and running the SRAM program here at Barksdale. He also served as First Sgt and truly enjoyed helping others. Within a year of his arrival here in Bossier City, Tom applied for and received his license as a used car dealer. He was an avid animal lover, especially his dog Veto & his cat K.C., and loved working on autos. But more so, he absolutely loved interacting with people & his coffee pot was always on. Mr. Milam was a unique individual often telling you "like it is" and was known for his sense of humor. He loved to share stories. For the next 45 years, he would work to improve the image of used car dealers, along with the help of his son, Terry. Tom served as President of the LA Independent Auto Dealers Association & was also awarded the LA Quality Dealer of the Year multiple times. He was awarded
the Eagle Award from the National Independent Auto Dealers Association. While many know him for his local commercials & fatherly advice, he was also very involved in helping those in need, often providing transportation to those traveling to St Jude Children Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center and other specialty hospitals. He also started a college scholarship fund at BPCC, & taught classes on how to buy a used motor vehicle. He was never one to seek credit or accolades, he simply wanted to help others.
Mr. Milam rediscovered his faith in God in recent years, being baptized in the Catholic church. He was often seen attending church with his wife (of 59 years), Shirley Milam. Mr. Milam will be greatly missed by many, although we have no doubt he is opening another car dealership in Heaven, where our Heavenly Father is now giving him the best deal, without the ordeal.
Tom Milam was preceded in death by his parents, C.C. Milam (wife Willie) of Danville, VA, brother William (wife Virginia) of Danville, VA; sister Helen (husband Harold), Danville, VA; sister Mildred Hudson (husband Leonard) of Stokesville, NC; Mr. Milam is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Milam; son Randall MacDonald of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; daughter Sandra Allen (husband Rob) of Ennis, TX; son Terry Milam (wife Jacqueline) of Haugton, LA; Grandchildren Joel Black of Shreveport, LA, Nicolas Allen (wife Cassidy) of Ennis, TX, Stephanie Greenside (husband Ted) of Virginia Beach, VA, Riley Allen, of Ennis, TX; Great grandchildren Dillon Black (wife Sarah) of Shreveport, LA, Sarah Black of Shreveport, LA, Tesa Greenside, of Virginia Beach, VA, Trevor Greenside of Virginia Beach, VA, & Sydney Greenside of Virginia Beach, VA; and great grandkids Dean Black & Jace Black (Shreveport, LA).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NWLA Veterans Home,
the or The . The family wishes to express their appreciation & gratitude to all of his friends and customers over the last 45 years...and especially the 7W nursing staff of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, the 1st wing nursing staff at the NWLA Veterans Home, as well as Christus Hospice Service. A short Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020