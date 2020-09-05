Thomas "Chief" Knudsen



Port Orange, FL - Thomas "Chief" Knudsen of Port Orange, Florida passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 78. He and his twin brother Theodore were born on April 13, 1942 in the Bronx, NY to father Theodore W P Knudsen and mother Erna Kuntzsch. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1961 and retired as a CMSGT in 1991. He married Susan Fleming in 1969. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan, brother Ted, sister Christine Rossomango.



He is survived by his sisters Elizabeth Holzberg of Hollywood FL, Dorothy Phillips of Miami FL, Linda Roberts of Vero Beach FL and Barbara Jones of Hyde Park NY. He has 4 children-Patricia McManus of Oklahoma City, OK, Thomas Knudsen of Heflin LA, Michael Knudsen of Ormond Beach Fl and Michelle Bailey of Oklahoma City, OK. He also leaves behind several grandchildren- Christopher McManus, Jessica McManus, Kathleen McManus, Thomas Michael Knudsen, Annie Knudsen, Alexis Knudsen, Vanessa Knudsen, Francesca Knudsen, Brianna Bailey and Adonis Bailey.



Tom was known for his love of trains, planes and automobiles. He worked on planes in the Air Force, worked on cars after retiring from the Air Force, and amassed a collection of several model trains over the years. His most recent achievement was building his current train table with tracks to enjoy with family- especially his grand kids. Tom was all about spending time with family and supporting the grandkids in all their endeavors. He loved to help other people. His family will greatly miss the high-jinks and practical jokes that he and Ted pulled. They will miss the many games of backgammon, cards and casino runs. They will miss his wit, generosity, and companionship.



The family will receive friends Thursday Sept 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange.The funeral gathering will be at 11:00 am Friday Oct, 11, 2020 at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.



Tom will be laid to his final rest next to his wife in Plattsburgh NY.









