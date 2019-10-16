Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose-Neath Southside
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Pine Grove, LA
Thomas L. Walsworth Jr.


1943 - 2019
Thomas L. Walsworth Jr. Obituary
Thomas L. Walsworth, Jr.

Shreveport - Today our beloved husband, father, and Grandad, Thomas Lauten Walsworth, Jr., is sitting in a rocking chair on God's front porch, an old yeller dog at his feet, his pipe in his hand, and we pray a lake with a fishing pier in sight.

As the song goes, the light is always on, everyone is welcome. There's a cool breeze blowing and God is there telling him what a good job he has done.

A good man who made this world a better place, he retired from the Shreveport Police Department after 24 years, then went on to retire from Christus Schumpert.

He was born in 1943 to Lauten and Ruby Walsworth.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; daughter, Stephanie Dawn Walsworth Raley of Shreveport; son, Destry Walsworth and his wife Lisa of Bullard, Texas; grandchildren, Caleb Raley, Gracie Raley, Tristen Walsworth, Dakotah Walsworth, and Lexie Walsworth; and brothers, Michael Walsworth and Lester Walsworth.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside with a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Ken Bishop, Destry Walsworth, Tristen Walsworth, Caleb Raley, Dakotah Walsworth, and Dustin Hammock.

After months of being disabled, we now can say, "He shall mount up with wings as eagles, he shall run and not be weary, and he shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40:31

We will always miss you, Sweetheart, Dad, Grandad.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
