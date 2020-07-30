Thomas Landrum Sr.Thomas Eugene Landrum Sr., was born on April 22, 1919 to Thomas Murry Landrum and Virginia Frances Lay Landrum. He was a lifelong resident of Shreveport, Louisiana that passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 101.He honorably severed his country in the United States Army from 1942 to 1945. He retired from Schlumberger in 1967. He enjoyed playing golf regularly with friends and was an inspiration to many as he still played at the age of 97. The last years of his life, he especially enjoyed trips to East Ridge CC riding with Martin and being part of a special group of golf friends.Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mary Lynn Stuart (Martin) and Dorothy Collins; grandchildren, Lacy Morris (Trey), Amy Thomas (Kralyn), Martin Thomas Stuart (Amanda), Bruce Bumgardner (Cyndy), Laura Lyons (Rick), Cindy Bumgardner, Tom Bumgardner (Darla); sister, Marie McKinney; special friend, Wanda Bryan; nieces, Ellen Albritton (Jay) and Frances Boyter; nephews, Mike, Pat, and John McKinney, Noel Matthews, and Louis Lynch; and 30 great and great-great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Matthews Landrum; children, Thomas E. Landrum Jr. and Gladys Virginia Bumgardner; brother, Earl Landrum; and sister, Murrell Lynch.A celebration of life for Thomas will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, 8801 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, Louisiana 71108. Following the celebration of life will be an interment at Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the services will be his grandchild, Bruce Bumgardner. Honorary Pallbearers will be the East Ridge Country Club Golf Friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Christus Hospice of Shreveport or Pine Valley Bible Church, 4101 Grimes, Houston, TX 77087.The family would like to acknowledge Christus Hospice and Palliative Care Team for the tremendous care they showed to them and Mr. Landrum.