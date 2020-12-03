Thomas Lee Craig
Springhill, LA - Funeral services for Thomas Lee Craig, age 83, will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Central Baptist Church, Springhill, LA, with Rev. Johnnie Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shongaloo Cemetery, Shongaloo, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA. Please wear a face covering during the service.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Craig was born to William Jennings and Mildred Cartez Craig in Shongaloo, LA on May 21, 1937 and passed away December 1, 2020 in Germantown, TN. He was a graduate of Haynesville High School, class of 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Sciences from LSU in 1959. He graduated from Squadron Officer School in 1964, Air Command and Staff College in 1968, and was a distinguished graduate of the National War College in 1977. While serving on the faculty of the Air Command and Staff College, General Craig obtained a Master of Science Degree in education in 1971 from Troy State University in Alabama. He was commissioned in August 1959 and honorably served his country in many capacities throughout the following years until his retirement as a Major General on June 1, 1987.
He was an intentional person, intentional about things he believed mattered. He often said the values he learned at home in Shongaloo were the same taught at church and at school. He was proud of his community. Often he would be at the Crossroads store listening to the older men talk about life as they played checkers and such. Here his love of country strengthened. His love of country and interest in flying developed into a career of being a pilot in the Air Force. He married his sidekick, Alice Faye Bailey, and together they raised their three girls teaching them to love God, Country and Family, in that order. After retiring as a two star General, Tom and Alice settled in Springhill and bought land on Lake Erling. There he invested in his growing family giving them a place to gather and grow those same community values that he treasured growing up. He impacted his three daughters, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen plus great-grandchildren.You will forever be in our hearts.
He is survived by two daughters, Pam (Brad) Inge of Fort Worth, TX, Laurie (Mark) Sutton of Collierville, TN; son-in-law, David Sutton of LaPlace, LA; fourteen grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Stubblefield, Josh (Laura) Inge, Amanda (Jason) Gnasigamany, Abigail (Dylan) Karriker, Allyson Inge, Jackie Sutton, Matt (Bridget) Sutton, Philip (Hillary) Sutton, Stephen (Nicole) Sutton, Nick (Meagan) Sutton, Melanie Sutton, Jake (Maelee) Sutton, Rachel Sutton, and Jonah Sutton; eighteen plus great-grandchildren; and brothers, Paul Craig of Oregon, and Ron Craig of Washington.
Mr. Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Craig; his parents; daughter, Natalie Sutton; and brother, Jeris Craig.
Pallbearers will be members of the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Old Shongaloo Cemetery association via Nellie Sherrill, 1024 Haynes Rd. Shongaloo, LA 71072 or to Central Baptist Church, 504 W. Church St., Springhill, LA 71075.
