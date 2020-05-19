|
Thomas M. Deas, M.D.
Shreveport, LA - SHREVEPORT, LA: Thomas Malcolm Deas, M.D. was born May 7, 1916, to William Murphy and Bessie Stewart Deas in Arcadia, LA. He died peacefully Sunday afternoon May 17, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be directed by grandson Phillip Deas at 2:00pm Friday May 22, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery in Homer.
Growing up in Arcadia, LA, Thomas earned his Eagle Scout before graduating from Arcadia High School. He then attended Louisiana Polytechnical Institute where he lettered in football and boxing, and subsequently completed Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, graduating with honors. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living football letterman from Louisiana Tech.
On June 14, 1941 he married Kathryn Louise Collins, the woman who stole his heart and never let him have it back. He and "Scooper" were married 64 years until her death in 2005. He faithfully loved and served "Scooper" to the end.
During World War II Lieutenant Colonel Deas served as Regimental Surgeon in the South Pacific. For bravery above and beyond the call of duty he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, two Battle Stars, a Bronze Arrowhead, and the Combat Medical Badge. Under his command his Medical Detachment was awarded the Philippine Liberation Medal with one star, the Philippine Presidential Unit Citation and the United States Presidential Unit Citation for Valor in Battle in the Philippines.
After completing two years of residency training in New Orleans in 1947, he began his practice of medicine in Homer, LA, joining S.A Tatum, MD. Later in life when he was asked "What kind of doctor were you?", he replied "A damn good one!" He practiced Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, and General Surgery. After 36 years of service to Homer, Claiborne Parish, and many grateful patients, he retired in 1983.
As a longstanding member of First Baptist Church of Homer, he served as Deacon, Chairman of the Deacons, and Senior Deacon, Superintendent of Sunday School, Training Union Director, and as choir member for twenty-six years.
He served Homer in leadership roles as President of the Homer Chamber of Commerce, Homer Lions Club member for 40 years, and President for one. Dedicated to the growth of Homer, LA, he was a longstanding member of the Homer Industrial Park Foundation.
Dr. Deas was instrumental in the creation of the Parent Teachers Association for the Homer School District and served as the first president. He was a member of the Homer High School Quarterback Club and served one year as president. He served as team physician for many school sports in Homer, Athens, and Summerfield. Because of his lifelong dedication to the success of Homer and the surrounding community, he was named Homer Man of the Year in 1966-67.
When he could escape "the phone" he found fulfillment, joy, relaxation and family time in fishing, golf, family vacations, art, poetry and prose. For years, many enjoyed his "Olden Times" in the Homer Guardian Journal recounting the people and events of Homer's history.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Bessie Deas, sister Dorothy Deas Loe, brother William Stewart Deas, granddaughter Julie Ann Cook, and his beautiful and beloved "Scooper."
Left to cherish his memory and legacy are his daughter Peggy Godfrey of Moffat, CO, son Thomas M Deas, Jr. and wife Deborah of Fort Worth, TX, son David Collins Deas and wife Toni of Shreveport and Jeannie Deas who was loved as a daughter. Grandchildren include: David Cook and wife Tina, Danny Cook and wife Colleen, Laura Deas Hall and husband Craig, Brian Deas and wife Kristy, , Phillip Deas and wife Destiny, Angela Deas Dunnahoe and husband Ed, Trevor Deas and wife Hylaree, and Brooklyn Deas Josey and husband Tyler. Seventeen great grandchildren knew and loved him, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Manor Stratmore who have worked to keep our dad healthy through their 13 years of service. And a special thanks to Mrs. Kay Haley, his personal care giver, who adopted our dad as her own and loved him as such.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the I Love My Church fund at First Baptist Church in Homer.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 19 to May 22, 2020