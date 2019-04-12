Thomas Martin



Arcadia - Funeral services will be held for Thomas T. Martin, age 87, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia. Bro. Jeff Hoffman will officiate. Interment will follow at Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until 1:00 on Saturday prior to service.



Thomas was born February 10, 1932 in Woonsocket, RI, to Godfrey F. and Sophia Thistle Martin. After high school, Thomas served in the Air Force under Major General Frank A. Armstrong, Jr. from 1952 to 1956. Thomas worked as an Industrial Engineer at Raytheon in MA. He worked for Warren Petroleum and last worked for Martin Gas. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman, enjoyed traveling with his wife Laverne, and loved coaching children's sports.



Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Barlow Martin, daughter Mary Joyce Martin, brother Francis G. Martin, his son-in-law Michael R. Booth, and nephew Michael Martin.



He is survived by his children Jane Martin, Barbara M. Booth, Tommy E. Martin and wife Sharon, and John C. Martin, grandchildren Corey W. Martin and wife Victoria and Sara R. Martin, great grandchildren Kayleigh, Jaxsen, and Jonathan, by very special lifetime friends Dick Fleury and Don LaRoche, and by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregivers Diane Willis and Ada Roberson, Premier Hospice, Magnolia Home Health, and to his Martin Gas family.



Pallbearers will be Tommy Ray Pyles, Mark Kidd, Mike Taylor, Sean Pyles, John Curtis and Jeff Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Dick Fleury, Don LaRoche, his brothers-in-law and all friends at Martin Gas. Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary