Dr. Thomas Milich Nosser
Shreveport - Dr. Thomas Milich Nosser "Dr. Bbop", Chiropractor and life long resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away suddenly of cardiac arrest on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 63. His wife, Tine Irene Hemphill-Nosser, of 15 years, survives him. In his affectionate words, he lived to love her.
Thomas was born January 4, 1956 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the son of Dr. E.J and Gloria Milich Nosser. Thomas attended the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Catholic Grade School, and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School. Upon graduation, he attended Caddo Career Center "VoTech" specializing in automotive mechanics. Following in his father's footsteps, Thomas studied at the Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa from 1976 to 1981. Upon graduation, he returned to Shreveport, LA to join his father's practice, Nosser and Nosser Chiropractic. Following the passing of Dr. E.J. Nosser, Thomas continued as the sole practitioner of Nosser Chiropractic.
Thomas was a dedicated and progressive member of the community; as champion of civil rights, and always put others before himself. He expressed his devotion to the people of Shreveport by serving on several communal boards and as a participating member of many more. Such organizations in this expansive list include, the Shreveport Rotary Club, the Progressive Executives club, the Cathedral of St. John Berchamns, and Christian Services. Thomas joined the Chiropractic Association of Louisiana in 1981, serving as President from 2007 to 2012, and was acting Sec-Treasurer at the time of his passing. He was always working on behalf of his profession, including political advancements, spending countless days in Baton Rouge, LA even traveling to Washington D.C. In the words of Thomas' professional colleague and close friend, Tim Chitton, Thomas did whatever was needed.
Thomas had many passions, from his love of music, to travel, to food and the great outdoors, and to his greatest passion of all, the water. He was an avid record and guitar collector, and a car enthusiast. He enjoyed sport fishing, racquetball, attending concerts, and watching Saints football. He will be remembered for his true honest and compassionate nature, boundless generosity, and over all vest for life.
Thomas is survived by his wife Tina Hemphill-Nosser; mother, Gloria M Nosser; brothers Ted A Walton and wife Maggie, and David A Nosser and wife Amy; step-daughters Stefyn B Hall and husband Sean, Devyn R Glass and fiancé Ted, and Paityn L Bryant and husband Egan; one grandson, Hendrix A Hall; godsons Madison Fenton, wife Alyssa and daughter Scarlett, and Will Fenton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many more relatives and friends. Father, Dr, E.J. Nosser, predeceased him.
The memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00am at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, 939 Jordan Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101. Immediately following, a reception will be held at that Women's Department Club, 802 Margaret Place, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101, for family and friends.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Catholic School, 947 Jordan Street, Louisiana 71101, or Christian Services, 2346 Levy St, Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 18, 2019