Thomas Newton WilliamsBossier City - Thomas Newton Williams 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Frost Chapel of First Baptist Church of Shreveport. Officiating will be Dr. Jeff Raines and Rev. Ronney Joe Webb of First Baptist Church of Shreveport. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, West 7th St., Texarkana, TX.Mr. Williams was a native of Texarkana, Texas and a resident of Bossier City, LA for 42 years. After graduation from Texas High School in Texarkana, TX, Tom attended the University of Texas, graduating in 1956 with a BA degree and with a USAF commission. Reporting for active duty in 1957, he remained in service until 1979, when he took early retirement to serve as a Court Administrator for the First Judicial District Court, a position he held for twenty-two years. While on active duty, Tom obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Catholic University in Washington, DC. Originally serving as a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, he later transferred to the Air Force Judge Advocate Corps. He was serving as the 8th Air Force Staff Judge Advocate when he retired.Tom performed a variety of administrative and legal functions with the First Judicial District Court including judging paternity and child support cases. He was a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Texas State Bar Association and the Louisiana Court Administrators. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Chairman of Boy Scout Troup 113, and President of the Galvez Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of Acacia Fraternity.Tom loved taking transatlantic cruises, doing family genealogy, and reading Western novels.Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents, James David Williams, Sr. and Louie White Williams of Texarkana, TX; and brothers, James David Williams Jr., of Texarkana, TX, and Lloyd Carmichael "Mickey" Williams, of Austin, TX.He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Shela Butler Williams; three daughters, Lou-Anne Williams of Bossier City, LA, Melinda W. Luxemburg of Georgetown, TX, and Sharon Williams of Lakeway, TX; two sons, Walter David Williams of Bossier City, LA and Thomas N. Williams, Jr. of Beavercreek, OH; four grandchildren, Parker Helen Williams of Bossier City, LA and Bruce Luxemburg, of Georgetown, TX, Brittney Luxemburg of Abeline, TX, and Haley Williams of Beavercreek, OH; nephew, Ronald Williams and wife, Malinda of Houston, TX; and niece, Jena Clark and husband Buddy of Houston, TX and their families.Pallbearers will be David Brietschoph, Jerry Sparkman, Ed Carpenter, Bruce Luxemburg, J.J. Jangula, Ted Roberts, Billy Tingle, and John Johnson.Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Galvez Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, and members of the Yes Lord Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Shreveport.The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Shreveport.