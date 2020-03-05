|
Mr. Thomas Odom
Shreveport, La. - Celebration of life service for Mr. Thomas Odom, (Big O) ,79, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Church West. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Keithville, La. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Mr. Odom entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2020.
He is survived by his children; Monica Lewis, Lakenya Collins (Paul) and Tony Odom (Tomeka), 4 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020