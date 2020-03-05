Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Church West
Resources
More Obituaries for Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Odom


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Odom Obituary
Mr. Thomas Odom

Shreveport, La. - Celebration of life service for Mr. Thomas Odom, (Big O) ,79, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Church West. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Keithville, La. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Odom entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2020.

He is survived by his children; Monica Lewis, Lakenya Collins (Paul) and Tony Odom (Tomeka), 4 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -