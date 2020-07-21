1/1
Thomas "Larry" Reeves
1963 - 2020
Thomas "Larry" Reeves

Haughton - Services to honor the life of Thomas "Larry" Reeves, 57, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. William "Bill" Stroud, Sr. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Larry was born on June 3, 1963 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on July 20, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Larry was employed with Morgan Buick GMC for 19 years as Operations Service Manager. He began his career in the auto industry at Bill Hanna Ford and prior to working for Morgan, was employed with Saturn. Larry loved attending the local gun shows and the camaraderie of his friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Reeves; and his father-in-law, Rev. Lee G. Nunley. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of ten years, Denise Nunley Reeves; sons, James Cody Hunter, and Colton Lee Hunter and wife Candy; sister, Nixie Medina and husband Hilario; niece and nephew, Heather Medina Willadson and husband Travis, and James Reeves; aunt, Floy Eldridge; grandchildren, Emma Claire Allen, Ethan, Ella, and Everett Joyce; and mother-in-law, Lavell Nunley.

The family would like to thank all of Larry's friends who have stood by him and to his caregivers for their care and compassion.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Remembering all our good times together. 'Till we meet again- See ya man.
John Whitten
Friend
July 21, 2020
John Whitten
