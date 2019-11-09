|
|
Thomas "Sonny" Sanders
Shreveport - Funeral services honoring the life of Thomas "Sonny" Sanders will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Open Range Fellowship, 9950 Highway 80, Greenwood, Louisiana. The service will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Aaron. A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 -7:00 P.M., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. Interment will follow the service in Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Thomas "Sonny" Sanders was born September 20, 1935 to John and Edna Sanders and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Sonny was a retired plumber for UA Local 141. He spent many years in the plumbing and pipe fitting trade.
He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, traveling, and meeting new people every summer selling watermelons and vegetables for Ryan's Farms and just doing "stuff" with his little buddies, Will and Westin Aultman. He spent his last years enjoying a new passion, being at Open Range Fellowship, laughing and visiting with church friends, being ready to help those in need or do what was asked to serve others.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Booth and his loving wife of 48 years, Jane Sanders.
He is survived by his sister, Kay Lewing; son, John Sanders and wife, Susan; daughter, Deborah Starks and husband, Scott; special granddaughter, Brandie Stewart; grandchildren, Brittany Aultman and husband, B.J., Hollie Adams and husband, Mark, Dylan Starks, Logan Jarrett, Trista Sanders and Katelyn Arnold and a host of nieces, nephews, and other grandchildren.
As a family, we would like thank Pastor Dennis Aaron and Duke Pylant for the wonderful friendships you all formed with our dad, Sonny.
Honoring Sonny as pallbearers will be Adam Sellers, Rusty Allbrittion, Russell Hatcher, Jimmy Gould, John Ward Woodson, and Adrian Brackman.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be John Snyder, Danny Gryder, John Woodson, Glen Dickson, Gary Sliman and Dennis Zuniga.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Open Range Fellowship, 9950 Highway 80, Greenwood, Louisiana 71033.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019