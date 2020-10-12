Thomas Warner
Bossier City - Thomas Lloyd Warner was born in Bienville, Louisiana on October 28, 1927 and went to be with his lord on October 11, 2020. He was a member of Barksdale Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. He liked to quote Matthew 4:4. A graveside service will be held at Woodard Cemetery in Taylor, Louisiana on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with Brother Calvin Hubbard officiating.
Tommy served two years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired after 34 years in the oil industry, and he loved to hunt and fish. He will always be remembered for his great wit.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Maggie Collingsworth Warner; his son's mother, Mildred McCoy Warner; and all of his siblings- four sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara McBee Warner; son, Mark Warner and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Nic, Kim, Hanna, Abigail, Liberty, Ellie and Faith; numerous great grandchildren; three step children, several step grandchildren and one special step great grandson, Grant.
Honoring Tommy as pallbearers will be Johnny Guice, Matthew McBee, Chad Still, Brian Still, Larry Haynes, and Reggie McBee. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Ray Guice and the men of Barksdale Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942, or Barksdale Baptist Church Building Fund at 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy., Bossier City, Louisiana 71112.