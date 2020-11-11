Thomas "Tommy" WilsonShreveport - Graveside services for Thomas "Tommy" Wilson, 94, of Shreveport, LA, will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Forest Park West Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel.Tommy, son of Thomas and Alva Chandler Wilson, was born October 11, 1926 in Bossier City, LA. He went home to be with His Lord, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence in Shreveport, LA.Tommy was a US Army Calvary veteran, served during World War II. He retired from LOF after working 27 years. Then he retired from the City of Shreveport after 15 years. He had a passion for life. He loved spending time with his family and teaching his children and grandchildren about the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting..He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Wilson. Left to cherish his memory is his children, Patricia (husband, William) Evans and Jeff (wife, Marilyn) Wilson; grandchildren, Sherri Taylor, Teresa Griffin, Stephanie Griffin, Wade T. Wilson and Chuck A. Wilson; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; nieces, Carol Taylor, Linda Walschek and Deborah Lee Bulliner.