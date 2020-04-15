|
|
Tillie Bess Tolar Caileff
Shreveport - Mrs. Tillie Bess Tolar Caileff, 84, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Willis-Knighton after a lengthy illness. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church.
Tillie was a native of Wyatt, LA and a resident of Shreveport. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, former District President of the Caddo PTA, former teacher at Southern Hills, Riverside and First Baptist Church Schools. She was a member of Kansas City Southern Historical Society and the proud hostess for the KCS Holiday Express Christmas Train for eighteen years.
Tillie was preceded in death by her parents; son, David William Caileff; and six brothers. She is survived by her husband, Warren David Caileff, Jr.; daughter, Rachel Diane Caileff, of Boston, MA; and brothers, Edward Earl Tolar and John David Tolar.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Kansas City Southern Historical Society.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Robert Martin.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020