Benton - Tillie Emily Willborn, 87, of Benton, LA passed away the morning of 25 Feb 2020 at Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief struggle with cancer.

Tillie is survived by her husband, Ernest McNair; brother, Johnny Willborn; sister, Dena Willborn Statz; son, Gene McNair (Kathleen); daughter, Jessica McNair; grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, Rachel, Emily, Kimberly, and David (Kelly); great grandsons, Jonathan, Bryan, and Andrew. Tillie was preceded in death by her son Carl (KB5WMY) in 2019.

There will be a visitation at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 HWY 80 East in Haughton at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, 29 Feb 2020 with the funeral to follow.

Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
