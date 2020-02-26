|
|
Tillie Willborn McNair
Benton - Tillie Emily Willborn, 87, of Benton, LA passed away the morning of 25 Feb 2020 at Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief struggle with cancer.
Tillie is survived by her husband, Ernest McNair; brother, Johnny Willborn; sister, Dena Willborn Statz; son, Gene McNair (Kathleen); daughter, Jessica McNair; grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, Rachel, Emily, Kimberly, and David (Kelly); great grandsons, Jonathan, Bryan, and Andrew. Tillie was preceded in death by her son Carl (KB5WMY) in 2019.
There will be a visitation at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 HWY 80 East in Haughton at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, 29 Feb 2020 with the funeral to follow.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020