Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Word Of God Ministries
6645 W. Bert Kounds Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Word Of God Ministries
6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA
Timolin Johnson Obituary
Timolin Johnson

Shreveport - Timolin Johnson of Shreveport, LA passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday March 7, 2020 at Word Of God Ministries - 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA, 71129.

Funeral followed by a repass.

Paster James McMenis will be officiating. Burial will be at Shepherd Street Cemetery in Minden, LA. The Family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Word Of God Ministries - 6645 W. Bert Kounds Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA, 71129.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
