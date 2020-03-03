|
|
Timolin Johnson
Shreveport - Timolin Johnson of Shreveport, LA passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday March 7, 2020 at Word Of God Ministries - 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA, 71129.
Funeral followed by a repass.
Paster James McMenis will be officiating. Burial will be at Shepherd Street Cemetery in Minden, LA. The Family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Word Of God Ministries - 6645 W. Bert Kounds Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA, 71129.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020