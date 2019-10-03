|
|
Timothy Ganey
Bossier City - Funeral services will be held for Timothy Ganey, age 54, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia. Dr. Rick Wolfe will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday.
Tim was born August 17, 1965, in Shreveport to Dan Ganey and Lawanda Lear. He entered rest on October 1, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. Tim was the owner of several Automotive Repair and Maintenance shops. He enjoyed fishing and loved the Green Bay Packers, even when they were bad. Tim was a loving son and father, who adored his children.
Tim is preceded in death by his grandfather John Lear and by his uncle Delane Lear.
He is survived by his children Danyel Ganey, Linzie Ganey, Makinzie Ganey, and Timothy J. Ganey, by his mother Lawanda Turner and stepfather Rick Turner, father Dan Ganey, grandmother Johnnie Lear, sister Tammy R. Heldebrandt, special friends Ron Heldebrandt and Brandy Keen, and by numerous other family and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 3, 2019