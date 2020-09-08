Timothy John LewandowskiBossier City, LA - Timothy John Lewandowski, known as Tim or "Ski" by friends and family, ended his earthly journey on Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Bossier City.A Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 7738 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA. Celebrating the Mass will be Father James Moran. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Clear Springs Cemetery, Coushatta, LA. Funeral services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, LA.Tim was born May 6, 1952 in Boise, Idaho to Lela Mae Dupree Lewandowski and John Joseph Lewandowski. He graduated from Bossier High School then served over 35 years in the Air Force Active Duty, Civil Service and Reserves, obtaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.Tim enjoyed and excelled at many different hobbies. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler on multiple leagues a week, president of the Bass Fishing Club he fished in, and enjoyed golfing with his friends at Barksdale where he had two Hole-in-Ones. After retirement, he enjoyed sitting on his back porch watching his grand children play or spending time at his country home back in the woods.Tim was preceded in death by his father, John Joseph Lewandowski and his brother, Paul Garvis Lewandowski. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lela Mae Lewandowski; his wife of 43 years, Cissi Magill Lewandowski; his daughters, Julie Golden (husband, Brady); Amanda Thompson; grandchildren, Parish and Grayson Golden; Gabby and Ryan Thompson, and great-grandchild, Jayce Thompson; sister, Alice Swindle(husband, Gary), and sister-in law, Daisy Lewandowski; and several nieces and nephews.Serving as pallbearers are John Lewandowski, Ryan Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Brady Golden, David Golden, Matthew Davis, Jonathan Simmons, and Trey Colgrove.The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Snead, Cheryl Duncan PA-C, with Christus Cancer Treatment Center and Leslie French with Christus Hospice Care.