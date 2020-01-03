Resources
Timothy Kevin Burks

Timothy Kevin Burks Obituary
Timothy Kevin Burks

Shreveport - Timothy Kevin Burks passed Monday from complications from heart failure. He was born to Jack and Nelwyne Burks on Valentines Day, 1961.

He bartended in Shreve square in the 80's. He married Jamie Bourque and had two beautiful daughters, Jennifer Burks and Jessica Donehoo (Gary); four grandkids, Trent, Trinity, Trysta, and Triton; brother Jay Burks, sister and loving caretaker Janene Burks; nephews Jack, Jonathan and their families.

He lived in Georgia for thirty years and returned home in 2016. He attended the forty year reunion for Huntington HS. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He loved family, friends, music, and horses.

We will have a gathering of family and friends in the spring at the family's home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
